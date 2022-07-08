Co-management operations in the Tarium Niryutait and Anguniaqvia niqiqyuam Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) got a financial boost July 8 after Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Minister Joyce Murray announced a multi-million dollar package in celebration of Western Arctic Oceans Day.

The $7.46 million deal, which will be paid out over the next four years, will help support employment opportunities within the protected spaces for Inuvialuit communities.

“This funding increase has given Inuvialuit the opportunity to further protect the waters that are important to us since time immemorial,” said Fisheries Joint Management Committee chairperson Herb Angik Nakimayak. “Our waters are alive and provide a source of food, travel routes, traditional economy and livelihood.

“Inuvialuit knowledge is key to ensuring that we protect the land and waters in the ISR today and for future generations.”

The funding is part of an overall goal to conserve 25 per cent of Canadian ocean by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030. Currently, Canada has declared 14 per cent of the oceans it claims sovereignty over, a dramatic increase from the one per cent that had set aside for conservation in 2015.

“Our government is continuing to work together with Indigenous partners, including Inuvialuit, to help address the impacts of climate change in the Arctic and North based on their priorities,” said Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal. “Co-management of Marine Protected Areas informed by Indigenous Knowledge will allow for a stronger, healthier, and more sustainable Arctic and North.”

Western Arctic Ocean Day is held after World Oceans Day, which is held June 8. This is because the Arctic Ocean is still historically frozen in the Western Arctic in June. The co-management agreement was negotiated between the federal government and the Joint Secretariat of the Inuvialuit Settlement Region.

Tarium Niryutait was the first MPA in the Canadian Arctic. It is recognized for its importance as beluga habitat. Anguniaqvia niqiqyuam was established in 2016 to further support beluga habitat, as well as for ring and bearded seals. This is the first MPA to have its objectives shaped exclusively on traditional knowledge.