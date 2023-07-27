Over $53.7 million is being contributed by the federal government to protect the coastline of Tuktoyaktuk.

An announcement was made at the point on July 27 by NWT Minister Michael McLeod. He was joined by Tuktoyaktuk Mayor Erwin Elias and Inuvialuit Regional Corporation chair and CEO Duane Ningaqsiq Smith.

“Climate change affects coastal communities, particularly here in the Northwest Territories, in profound ways,” said McLeod. “The Government of Canada is helping Tuktoyaktuk with critical infrastructure to mitigate and protect the community and future generations from the impacts of erosion due to climate change.

“We are addressing climate change, increasing the resiliency of the community of 1,000 people for years to come, allowing youth the ability to grow up in the same homes and community as their ancestors.”

Using the money provided by the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, armoured rock and other solid materials will be placed along the shoreline areas that have been most heavily hit by erosion and in front of Tuktoyaktuk island to reduce the overall force of the waves currently washing away the land. Currently, Tuktoyaktuk Island is acting as a barrier protecting the hamlet from strong waves, but the island is eroding away quickly.

Currently installed concrete slab protections will also be improved and other barriers around the community will be reinforced.

Declining sea ice, warmer temperatures and stronger, more frequent storms has lead to rapid coastal erosion along the Beaufort Sea. Tuktoyaktuk is particularly being affected by this, with the coast eroding away up to one metre per year. With this comes flooding and permafrost thaw, further threatening the community. The coastline disappears at an rate of up to of one metre per year.

Already, numerous homes have had to be moved further inland as the ground disappeared beneath them.

“Thank you to Infrastructure Canada and to our partners, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and Government of the Northwest Territories to see this project become a reality,” said Mayor Elias. “Added protection of our community shoreline and the Tuk Island will provide much more time for the community to prepare for a possible relocation or to move upland away from rising waters and a shrinking shoreline.

“This three-year project will also provide many local jobs and opportunities for businesses to participate in our local economy. The Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk will work diligently over the next number of years to see this project complete.”