A 64-year-old woman is dead following a collision with a truck on the Dempster Highway.

At approximated 6:22 p.m on June 21, Inuvik RCMP say they were called to an electronic SOS saying a cyclist had been struck and killed by a truck near the Rangling River on Highway 8.

Joining Inuvik RCMP on scene was the Inuvik Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services. The woman was declared dead on arrival. Her identity has not been released at this time.

An investigation has been launched by NT RCMP traffic services and a collision analyst has been called to the scene. The cause of the accident has yet to be determined and no charges have been laid. The NWT Cororner Service is also engaging in an investigation.

”NT RCMP sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased woman,” reads the notice.

The Dempster Highway is currently closed between the Inuvik Airport and the Mackenzie River crossing.