Residents of Sanikiluaq are being urged not to eat fermented meat following reports of people in the community becoming ill after eating aged meat, according to the Department of Health.

The department is investigating the situation, which has resulted in cases of botulism.

Symptoms of concern after consuming fermented meant include:

-diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

-feeling weak or tired

-blurred vision

-weakness of the arms, chest muscles and legs

-trouble breathing

Anyone experiencing these symptoms or who has any questions is advised to call the community health centre in Sanikiluaq at 867-266-8965.

Those who have leftover fermented meat that could be used for testing, are asked to contact the regional environmental health officer at 867-645-6660.