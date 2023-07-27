Baker Lake had some special events for Nunavut Day.

Nathan Annanaut, recreation director for the community, said Mayor Richard Aksawnee wanted something special for the Elders on the 30th anniversary of the Nunavut land claim agreement.

The town arranged for an Inuit band from Labrador, The Flummies, to perform in Baker Lake the Friday before Nunavut Day and then again for the Elders at a luncheon the next day.

The Elders and band ate caribou stew, pipsi, coffee, tea and snacks before another performance, said Annanaut.

“The Elders truly had fun with the band participating in most of the day’s festivities with them,” he said.

For Sunday, community wellness coordinator Karen Yip helped organize the Nunavut Day parade, barbecure, ceremony and sponsors.

Sherrie Lee Mouqtassid and William Manernaluk both won Outstanding Community Service Awards for keeping Baker Lake clean and safe.

Annanaut added that Yip said she could not have pulled the event off without a lot of help from the community, specifically the RCMP, Fire Department, volunteers, Sanavik Co-op, Nunamiut Lodge, mayor Aksawnee, Mark Oklaga and Marjorie Kavik Kaluraq from the health and wellness committee. The community’s youth coordinator also held an event at the campground for youth to enjoy a barbecue, music and socialization.

On Monday, the community enjoyed their annual Nunavut Day games in Baker Lake, as well as Inuit games. There were bicycle giveaways from Agnico Eagle, plus cash prizes.

Annanaut said the weekend event would not have been possible without the tremendous sponsorship and partnership with local businesses such as Sanavik Co-op, the Northern Store, Agnico Eagle Mines, the RCMP, Fire Department and the Hamlet of Baker Lake.

“Also, a big thank you to the volunteers and participants of Baker Lake who took part in our celebrations,” he said. “Happy Nunavut Day, everyone.”

ᓇᐃᑕ ᐊᓐᓇᓇᐅᑦ, ᐱᖑᐊᖅᑐᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᑐᑭᒧᐊᖅᑎᑦᑎᔨ , ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ ᒪᐃᔭ ᕆᑦᔪᑦ ᐊᒃᓴᓃ ᐱᒻᒪᕆᐅᔪᒥᒃ ᐱᖁᔨᓚᐅᕋᒥ

ᐃᓐᓇᕐᓄᑦ ᑐᕌᖓᔪᒥᒃ, 30 ᐊᕐᕌᒍᑦ ᐊᓂᒍᖅᓯᒪᓕᖅᑎᓪᓗᒍ ᓄᓇᕗᑦᑖᓚᐅᖅᓯᒪᑎᓪᓗᑕ.

ᓄᓇᓕᒃ ᐋᕿᒃᓱᐃᓚᐅᖅᐳᑦ ᖃᐃᖁᔨᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᑎᑕᒃᑎᓂᒃ ᑕᐃᔭᐅᔪᖅ ‘The Flummies’ ᑕ ᕙᓚᒥᔅ ᓛᐸᑐᕆᒥᐅᑦ, ᑎᑕᒃᖢᑎᒃ ᐅᓪᓗᑐᐃᓐᓇᖅ, ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᐅᓪᓗᕆᓚᐅᖏᑎᓪᓗᓂᐅᒃ ᓱᓕ, ᖃᐅᖕᒪᓪᓗ ᐃᓐᓇᕐᓄᑦ ᑐᕌᖓᓕᖅᖢᓂ.

ᐃᓐᓇᕆᔭᐅᔪᑦ ᓂᕆᖃᑎᖃᓚᐅᖅᐳᑦ ᑎᑕᒃᑎᓂᒃ ᑐᒃᑑᑉ ᖃᔪᐊᓂᒃ, ᐱᔅᓯᓂᒃ, ᑳᐱ, ᑏ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᑕᒧᓗᒐᒃᓴᑦ ᑎᑕᓯᒋᐊᓚᐅᖏᑎᓪᓗᒋᒃ ᓱᓕ, ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ ᐊᓐᓇᓴᐅᑦ.

‘ᐃᓐᓇᐅᔪᑦ ᐊᓕᐊᓇᐃᒋᔭᖃᓚᐅᖅᐳᑦ ᑎᑕᒃᑕᐅᑎᓪᓗᒋᑦ ᐅᓪᓗᓕᒪᑲᓴᒃ’ ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ.

ᓴᓇᑕᐃᓕᐅᓕᖅᑎᓪᓗᒍ, ᐃᓅᓯᖃᖅᑎᐊᖅᑐᓕᕆᔨ ᑭᐅᕆ ᔨᑉ ᐃᑲᔪᓚᐅᖅᐳᖅ ᐊᖁᑎᒃᑯᑦ ᓄᓇᓯᐅᑏᑦ ᐃᖏᕋᔭᒃᑐᓄᑦ,

ᐹᐱᑭᐅᖅᑐᓄᑦ, ᐊᓯᒃᑲᓂᖏᓐᓄᓪᓗ.

ᓯᐅᕆ ᓖ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᕆᓕᐊᒻ ᒪᓄᕐᓈᓗᒃ ᓵᓚᒃᓴᖅᖢᑎᒃ ᐃᓕᓴᕆᔭᐅᔪᑎᒧᑦ ᓄᓇᓕᖕᒧᑦ ᐊᑦᑐᐊᔪᒥᒃ ᐱᓕᕆᖃᑎᖃᖃᑕᕐᓂᕐᒧᑦ, ᐱᓗᐊᖅᑐᒥᑦ ᐸᓖᓯᒃᑯᑦ, ᖃᑦᑎᕆᔩᑦ, ᐊᑭᖃᖏᑦᑐᒥᒃ ᐱᓕᕆᕙᒃᑐᓄᑦ, ᓴᓇᕕᒃ ᑯᐊᐸᑯᑦ, ᓄᓇᒥᐅᑦ ᓛᔾ, ᒪᐃᔭ ᐊᒃᓴᓂ, ᒪᒃ ᐅᒃᓛᑲᒪ, ᒪᔪᕆ ᑲᕕᒃ ᑲᓗᕋᖅ ᐃᓅᓯᖃᑦᑎᐊᖅᑐᓕᕆᔨᒃᑯᓐᓂ ᑲᑎᒪᔨ. ᒪᒃᑯᒃᑐᓕᕆᔨᓗ ᓄᓇᓕᖕᒧᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᕈᓘᔭᖅᑎᑦᑎᒋᓪᓗᓂ ᒪᒃᑯᒃᑐᓂᒃ, ᐹᐱᑭᐅᖅᑎᑦᑎᓪᓗᑎᒃ, ᑐᓴᕐᓈᖅᖢᑎᒡᓗ ᖁᕕᐊᓱᓗᖃᑎᒌᒃᖢᑎᒃ.

ᓇᒡᒐᔭᐅᓕᖅᑎᓪᓗᒍ, ᓄᓇᓕᒃ ᐊᕋᒍᑕᒪᖅ ᐊᑐᖅᑕᐅᓲᖅ ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᐅᓪᓗᖓ ᖁᕕᐊᓱᓘᑕᐅᓕᖅᐳᖅ ᖃᒪᓂᑦᑐᐊᕐᓂ, ᐃᓄᐃᓪᓗ ᐱᖑᐊᕈᓯᖏᓐᓂᒃ ᐱᖑᐊᖅᖢᑎᒃ. ᑐᒃᑲᕆᐊᓕᖕᓂᒃ ᓵᓚᒃᓴᒐᒃᓴᖅᑕᖃᓚᐅᖅᐳᖅ, ᑮᓇᐅᔭᓂᒡᓗ, ᐊᓐᔩᑯ ᐄᑯᒃᑯᓐᓂᑦ ᑐᓂᔭᐅᔪᓂᒃ.

ᐊᓈᓴᐅᑦ ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ ᐱᔪᓐᓇᕋᔭᓚᐅᑏᓐᓂᖏᓐᓂᒃ ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑕᐅᖏᑉᐸᑕ ᑮᓇᐅᔭᖃᖅᑎᑦᑎᔪᓂᒃ ᓇᖕᒥᓂᖃᖅᑎᐅᔪᓂᒡᓗ, ᓴᓇᕝᕕᒃ ᑯᐊᐸᒃᑯᑦ, ᓂᐅᕕᕐᕕᒃ, ᐊᓐᔩᑰ ᐄᑯ ᐅᔭᕋᕐᓂᐊᕐᕕᒃ, ᐸᓖᓯᒃᑯᑦ, ᖃᑦᑎᕆᔩᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ Hᐊᒻᒪᓚᒃᑯᑦ ᖃᒪᓂᑦᑐᐊᕐᓂ.

‘ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᖁᔭᓕᒋᓪᓗᑎᒍ ᐊᑭᖃᑏᑦᑐᑯᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᓚᐅᖅᑐᑦ ᖃᒪᓂᑦᑐᐅᕐᒥᐅᑦ, ᑲᒪᓚᐅᕐᒥᔪᑦ ᖁᕕᐊᓱᖕᓇᐅᑎᓪᓗᒍ,’ ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ. ‘ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᐅᓪᓗᖓᓐᓂ ᐅᓪᓗᖃᑦᑎᐊᕆᑦᑎ’.