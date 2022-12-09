The recipients of the Field Law Community Fund Program have been announced.

Initiatives across the NWT and Alberta were given a chance to be recognized and rewarded for their work to help improve their communities.

Thirteen organizations, two of which are from the NWT, were awarded funds by the law firm on Monday after a public voting and judging process took place over the last two months. A total of $75,000 was available to be had.

The first prize winner of $10,000 in the NWT was the SPCA and their spay neuter inclusion program. The program helps to reduce hardship for pet owners who have faced challenges trying to get their animals spayed/neutered. Their work also helps decrease the number of stray animals in smaller communities.

The YWCA was awarded $3,000 for their food security program and were selected by Field Law members to receive an additional $2,000.

Jeremiah Kowalchuk, managing partner for Field Law, said that the ways applicants were serving their communities were diverse.

“The judging panels were really impressed by the unique and diverse ways that organizations and individuals are contributing to the betterment of their community,” she said. “The 2022 winners are part of a major milestone as we celebrate our 10th anniversary of the program. The thirteen winning organizations and individuals support a diverse range of causes like food security, access to employment, and animal welfare.”

Field Law, the western and northern regional business law firm, donated a total of $760,000 over the past ten years to more than 100 initiatives to the communities where Field Law operates, according to their news release.