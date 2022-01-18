Covid-19 has claimed the life of another resident of Nunavut, the fifth person from the territory to succumb to the virus and the first during the latest wave.

The Government of Nunavut revealed on Tuesday morning that the victim died on Monday evening. No further detail was provided — including the person’s vaccination status and the community in which they reside. A government spokesperson said additional information will be made available on Thursday, giving the deceased individual’s family time to grieve.

The Covid-19 case count in Nunavut stood at 177 active cases on Tuesday, up from 151 infections on Monday.

There have been 370 recoveries during the latest outbreak.