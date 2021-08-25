The Board of Management of the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories is expected to make an announcement on Aug. 26 regarding the workplace review into the Office of the Clerk, after receiving a final report on Aug. 24.

The board, which oversees the administration of the legislature, met in Inuvik between Aug. 23 and 25.

Part of the board’s agenda this week included examining the findings of Ottawa-based firm Quintet Consulting Corporation which has been collecting information since the spring about allegations Clerk Tim Mercer created a toxic workplace.

Mercer has been on paid leave since February.

NNSL Media sent the Legislative Assembly a series of questions on Aug. 25 following the scheduled presentation of the report.

Nicole Bonnell, manager of public affairs and communications at the assembly, said a statement will be made Thursday.

“The Board of Management will make a public statement tomorrow (Aug. 26) and will not comment further at this time,” she stated.

Bonnell said last week the public statement would be made following consultation with all relevant parties involved in the report.

“After the board has had the opportunity to review and consider the reports, the board will make a public statement regarding the outcome of the result,”she said.

“Prior to any public statement, the board will need to communicate the result to the complainants, respondent, participants in the process and to Members of the Legislative Assembly.”