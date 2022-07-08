A fire prohibition order is now in place for all Territorial Parks in the Beaufort Delta.

Ordered by the superintendent of parks on July 8, the ban prohibits all open fires, which includes fire pits at campgrounds and day-use areas. The ban was ordered as a response to increasingly dry conditions brought on by higher than normal temperatures in the north.

Fire bans are in place for Gwich’in Territorial Park, Happy Valley Territorial Park, Jak Territorial Park and Nataiinlaii Territorial Park.

Anyone camping in those areas is permitted to use a camp stove, enclosed barbecue or a propaned-fueled cooking stove, assuming the cooking is done within the steel enclosure of a regulation fire pit and the place does not exceed half a metre in diameter or height.