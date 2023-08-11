Existing fire bans for all public and private lands in the North Slave and South Slave regions have been extended until Aug. 18 due to continued extreme wildfire danger and extraordinary weather conditions, the GNWT’s Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) stated on Friday afternoon.

“These restrictions are intended to help protect communities, values at risk and our wildland firefighters by limiting avoidable person-caused fires,” a news release reads.

The bans apply to the following communities and surrounding areas: Behchokǫ, Dettah, Gameti, Lutsel K’e, Ndilo, Wekweeti, Whati, Yellowknife, Enterprise, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Hay River, Kakisa and K’atl’odeeche First Nation.

According to the news release, under the terms of the fire ban, people may not start open fires outdoors, discharge firearms with incendiary or tracer ammunition, shoot or detonate exploding targets, shoot fireworks or firecrackers, ignite sky lanterns or signal flare devices unless in an emergency situation.

Burn permits are temporarily cancelled while the order is in effect.

However, the use of closed stoves, barbeques, furnaces or other devices suitable for containing fire may be used. The use of fire for exercising Indigenous or treaty rights is also exempt from these restrictions.

The bans may be extended if necessary.

ECC is reminding people to stay safe and follow the guidelines to help protect the communities and wildland firefighters.