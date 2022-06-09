Warmer and dryer than normal conditions have led to an open-air fire ban being imposed in Yellowknife effective immediately.

Fire pits are included in the ban, which the City of Yellowknife announced on Thursday afternoon.

Indications are that minimal rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. The prohibition on open-air burning will remain in effect until further notice, according to Fire Chief Nelson Johnson.

The public will be advised of a change in status through Yellowknife media, City of Yellowknife website and social media sites.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.