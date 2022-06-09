Warmer and dryer than normal conditions have led to an open-air fire ban being imposed in Yellowknife effective immediately.

Fire pits are included in the ban, which the City of Yellowknife announced on Thursday afternoon.

Indications are that minimal rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. The prohibition on open-air burning will remain in effect until further notice, according to Fire Chief Nelson Johnson.

The public will be advised of a change in status through Yellowknife media, City of Yellowknife website and social media sites.