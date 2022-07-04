A fire ban is in place for Inuvik, effective immediately.

The Inuvik Fire Department declared the fire ban at 3:30 p.m. July 4.

“The potential for fire spread from burn barrels, fire pits (and) embers is extremely high,” reads the release by fire chief Cynthia Hammond. “In light of these conditions, the Town of Inuvik has declared a fire ban within town boundaries until this fire risk is lessened.”

The forecast for the next week is anticipating above-average temperatures and dry weather. Currently, the forest fire risk for the area is high, but there is potential for it to move to extreme.

Anyone hoping to cook outdoors within town limits is asked to stick to enclosed propane barbecues or stoves.