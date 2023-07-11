The Yellowknife Fire Division is imposing a ban on open-air fire pits effective Wednesday at noon due to hot, dry conditions that raise the risk of wildfires.

“The fire ban is a proactive measure to reduce the risk of fires starting from camp fires, bonfires or other open sourced flames within city limits. We all have a role in preventing wildfire,” Yellowknife Fire Chief Nelson Johnson stated in a Tuesday news release.

The fire ban does not affect Canadian Standards Association-approved propane-fueled pits and barbecues.

The measure will remain in effect until further notice, the fire department stated.