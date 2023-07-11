The Yellowknife Fire Division is imposing a ban on open-air fire pits effective Wednesday at noon due to hot, dry conditions that raise the risk of wildfires.

“The fire ban is a proactive measure to reduce the risk of fires starting from camp fires, bonfires or other open sourced flames within city limits. We all have a role in preventing wildfire,” Yellowknife Fire Chief Nelson Johnson stated in a Tuesday news release.

The fire ban does not affect Canadian Standards Association-approved propane-fueled pits and barbecues.

The measure will remain in effect until further notice, the fire department stated.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

