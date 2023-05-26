The City of Yellowknife has lifted the mandatory fire ban that was imposed last week due to dry and windy conditions.

The ban was lifted immediately as of Friday, May 26, 2023. The city says the decision was made after considering the change in weather conditions.

However, the city warns that the fire ban may be reinstated at any time if necessary and urges residents to practice fire safety at all times. Residents are reminded to burn responsibly, use approved fire pits or containers, and make sure their fires are completely extinguished before leaving. For more information on fire prevention, visit the city’s Fire Prevention page.