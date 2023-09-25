The open-air fire ban in Yellowknife has officially been lifted.

The announcement came Monday afternoon in the form of a release from the city. It stated that the mandatory ban, which had been in place since July 12, is now rescinded. However, burning is only allowed in an approved fire pit. Any burning in an unapproved fire pit will result in a fine.

The municipality stated that a ban could return at any time because of a change in weather or environmental conditions. The city’s fire division will continue to monitor the situation.

More information can be found at the city’s fire prevention page.