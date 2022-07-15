Two territorial parks in the Yellowknife area no longer have fire bans in place, according to the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI).

Both Fred Henne and Yellowknife River territorial parks had their fire bans lifted on Friday, July 15. The former restrictions in those parks were first put in place on June 10 due to dry conditions and a lack of forecasted rain. The most recent bans had been in place since July 4.

The department advises residents to still exercise caution when lighting fires. Important safety measures include using fire pits and making sure flames and embers are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

The City of Yellowknife lifted its fire ban within municipal limits on Thursday, July 14.

Regular updates on open-air fire bans are posted on the NWT Parks website and social media accounts.