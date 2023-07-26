The GNWT has banned open fires in multiple parks in the North Slave region due to continued extreme fire danger and weather conditions.

The fire ban is effective immediately and will remain in place “until further notice,” reads a territorial government news release issued on Wednesday morning.

Eight parks are affected by the latest measures: Cameron River Crossing Territorial Park, Madeline Lake Territorial Park, North Arm Territorial Park, Pontoon Lake Territorial Park, Powder Point Territorial Park, Prelude Lake Territorial Park, Prosperous Lake Territorial Park and Reid Lake Territorial Park.

Previously imposed fire bans at Fred Henne Territorial Park, Hidden Lake Territorial Park and Yellowknife River Territorial Park are still effective.

In NWT Parks, camp stoves, enclosed barbecues and propane-fueled cooking and heating devices are allowed. These devices must be placed within regulation fire pits and the flame they emit should not exceed 0.5 meters in diameter or height. Information about fire bans and park closures can be found on the NWT Parks website under “park advisories.”