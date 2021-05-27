A fire in Hay River has left a house significantly damaged.

Firefighters were called to the single-unit residence on McBryan Drive at about 2 p.m. May 25.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.

“There was damage in the attic space of the house and, through firefighting activities, there was a collapse in the ceiling in the house,” said fire chief Ross Potter. “And there’d be smoke and water damage from the firefight.”

A firefighter looks over the smoking roof of a house on Hay River’s McBryan Drive on May 25. Paul Bickford/NNSL photo

Potter said the roof itself did not collapse.

There were no injuries in the fire.

No one was home when the fire occurred, except a family dog which was rescued from the building.

“The dog was in the house at the time and the dog is fine,” said Potter.

Members of the Hay River Fire Department battle a May 25 house fire on McBryan Drive. Paul Bickford/NNSL photo

The house is home to a couple and their child.

From the outside, the house looks intact, except for some burned sections of the roof visible at the rear of the structure.

“My estimate of damage is probably about $300,000 to $350,000,” said Potter. “I’m not a contractor, but I would suggest it could be repaired,” he added.

Firefighters enter a house on Hay River’s McBryan Drive while fighting a fire in the attic and roof on May 25. Paul Bickford/NNSL photo

The house was insured.

As of May 26, Potter said the fire is under investigation.

“It was an accidental fire,” the fire chief said. “It started outside the building and went into the attic.”

Potter declined to offer any further explanation of the cause of the fire because the incident is still under investigation.