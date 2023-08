A new wildfire that flared up 20 kilometres from Yellowknife is not expected to pose any threats to the city.

The blaze was reported Tuesday, less than a kilometre from Highway 3, and it was quickly attacked by helicopters and tankers. Transportation staff also got involved to determine whether the highway was still passable.

Jessica Davey-Quantick, information officer with NWT Fire, stated on Wednesday morning that the fire is considered to be under control and Highway 3 has remained open.