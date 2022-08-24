A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at an abandoned building formerly occupied by a longstanding Yellowknife business.

At 10:30 a.m., in the rear of the The Sportsman, firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene to combat a small fire in the garage — blocking off 50 Street in the process.

Firefighters cut down the garage door and extinguished the flames shortly thereafter.

Nobody was injured, but the structure sustained some damage.

Residents of Yellowknife may be familiar with The Sportsman as it was the first place community members could purchase sporting goods and hunting supplies.

Officially, it opened in October 1969 and operated until the early 2000s.