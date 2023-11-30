Fire trucks, ambulances and the RCMP responded after a fire broke out at the Crestview Manor apartment building on 52 Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Mounties blocked part of the road so firefighters could battle the blaze.

Flames and smoke were visible from a suite on the first floor when 13 firefighters arrived on scene, according to the municipal government.

“The crew acted quickly to get water on the fire from the outside of the building,” reads a news release from the City of Yellowknife. “The Yellowknife Fire Division entered the unit, continued operations, and extinguished the remaining fire in the first floor unit. Through continued efforts, the crew was able to limit the spread of the fire and bring it under control; with no spread to adjacent units. No injuries were reported and tenants on the upper floors were able to return to their units.

“The initial firefighters who arrived on scene acted quickly and decisively to control the fire and contain it to one unit of the apartment complex, which prevented the fire from causing more damage,” the news release continues.

The scene has been turned over to the Office of the Fire Marshal for further investigation.

RCMP Cpl. Matt Halstead added, “The cause of the fire has not been determined… should the fire be determined to be suspicious, the RCMP will provide assistance as needed.”