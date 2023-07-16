A firefighter from Fort Liard battling a wildfire in the Fort Liard area has died from injuries sustained in an incident on Saturday afternoon.

The announcement was made Sunday morning by Jessica Davey-Quantick, a wildfire information officer for the GNWT.

In the statement, Davey-Quantick indicated that the family, RCMP and Coroner’s Office have all been contacted and more information will be provided when information becomes available.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and community,” she stated. “We share your deep sorrow at this loss. We send our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, including wildfire personnel who are committed to protecting their communities and the residents of the NWT.”

There was no immediate word on what injuries the firefighter sustained nor if anyone else was injured as a result. Updates will be provided when new information becomes available.