Two fires that destroyed the Inuvik Warming Centre are not suspicious in nature, and one firefighter is recovering at Inuvik hospital after slipping on the ice during the Nov. 27 blaze.

Town of Inuvik officials posted an update on their Facebook page at roughly 7 p.m. Nov. 28 on behalf of Chief Cynthia Hammond and the Inuvik Fire Department.

A total of 20 Firefighters first responded to a structure fire Nov. 26 at 7:08 p.m. with six vehicles. The building had been evacuated by the time the department arrived. A fire had broken out in the bathroom and had been hit with a fire extinguisher. The fire department attacked the fire aggressively and held the fire to where it started. The fire was put out over four hours and the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical issue.

From the damage caused by the first fire and the fact utilities were disconnected from the building, it was determined the building would not be in use the following night.

That night, 25 firefighters were called to the building at 5:46 p.m. with six vehicles. With the building evacuated and the interior highly unsafe, the strategy moved to a defensive attack from above and the sides.

Firefighters couldn’t get into the building due to how it was constructed, how close to powerlines it was and the ice building up from the water used to suppress the fire. An excavator was used to access smaller isolated fires that continued to burn several hours after the initial blaze was put out.

In total, battling the fire took 22 hours of continued attention. Inuvik Fire Chief Cynthia Hammond thanked the RCMP, AMS, Inuvik Gas, NTPC and Northwind for their assistance. She also thanked a generous anonymous donor.

“Inuvik Firefighters thank the generous donations of food and beverages that assisted to sustain their on-scene efforts for over 22 hours,” she wrote. “No further information will be provided at this time.”