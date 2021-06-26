Firefighters in Tsiigethchic are fighting a human-caused blaze at the landfill just outside of the community.

Environment and Natural Resources declared the fire on their Wildfire Update page late June 25. The fire is listed as human-caused and is situated at the landfill 1.37 kilometres from town. Residents have been asked to stay away from the site as wildfire suppression crews work on containing the fire.

As of current, the response to the fire is listed as “initial attack.”

Firefighters are fighting a fire at the Tsiigehtchic landfill. Initial suppression action by local bylaw and Environment and Natural Resources officers is underway, supported by Tsiigehtchic Community Corporation water trucks. photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

A second fire in the Beaufort Delta is burning 107 kilometres east of Inuvik. It is approximately 1.5 hectares in size. The response to that fire is listed as “delayed action” and is being attacked with an air tanker and crew. The cause of that fire was a lightning strike.

Tsiigehthic, Fort McPherson, Inuvik and Ninelin are listed as extreme forest fire risk, which is projected to drop to high risk tomorrow. Inuvik will resume extreme risk on Sunday.

Temperatures over the last few days in the Beaufort Delta have been close to 30C and winds have been a steady 25 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour. In 2021 there have been six wildfires in the Beaufort Delta, affecting approximately 50 hectares to date.