A fire ban is back in place in Yellowknife, the city announced Monday, July 4.

Though the ban was lifted over the long weekend, City of Yellowknife fire chief Nelson Johnson announced the reinstatement, citing “very dry” conditions along with little chance of rain and the potential for lightning strikes later this week.

The ban includes all open-air fires, including those in permitted pits.

The City of Yellowknife warns fines will be issued to those who do not comply.

To make a complaint about an open-air fire, call 867-873-2222.

For the most up-to-date information on the city’s fire ban status, visit the City of Yellowknife’s website.