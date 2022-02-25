You can’t heal if you don’t know what’s wrong first.

That’s the logic behind the Inuvialuit Regional Corporations Qanuippitaa? (How are we?) National Inuit Health survey, which has already completed a survey in Tuktoyaktuk and is now underway in Inuvik as of Feb. 16.

“It’s a snapshot in time,” said IRC Chair Duane Ningaqsiq Smith. “Our region, as well as the other Inuit regions have been stressing to the federal government that this needs to be a consistent process moving forward in the future. Not just on health but education and why we’re not catching up. We know some of the issues, but if this health survey data shows there’s a gap in certain services, is it feasible to expect that type of service in this region or how can we improve it working together. In part, due to our remoteness, we might not get the same level of health services as Canadians do across southern Canada. We want to gather this information so we can see if the level of service and the type of coverage is at least closing the gap over time so Northerners, in general, are not being cared for at a lower level than what Canadians have come to expect in this country.

“The intent is to do every community in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region and also in the future to look at working hand-in-hand with the other Inuit organizations to cover beneficiaries where we have large shared Inuit-Inuvialuit populations, like Yellowknife or Edmonton.”

Over 200 Elders, children and adults participated in the survey in Tuktoyaktuk. Smith said he was hoping for a similar uptake in Inuvik. Once the survey is completed here, it will move on to the other communities in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region. The survey consists of two sections — an in-person questionnaire and a basic clinical and dental exam. For each section, participants will get $50 in honourariums.

This is the first survey of its kind and it has been in development for three years. It was intended to go live last fall, but with the onset of Covid-19 in the region, the last few steps had to be slowed down a bit.

“The first two years were for the working group to put together the background work,” said Smith. “Ethical guidelines, confidentiality, data protection, exactly the scope of the actual survey itself. With Covid-19, it did slow down some of the meetings and some of the regions had capacity issues finding the staff they want to focus over the survey because it’s a 10-year program.”

Participants were selected at random using the most recent census data of where they lived. However, anyone who is not an Inuvialuit beneficiary who accidentally received an invitation to participate is asked to return the invitation to the IRC to ensure the quality of data collected.

Surveys will be conducted by appointment at 170 Mackenzie Rd, next to Northmart. They will be done in English, but an Inuvialuktun translator is available if requested. Covid-19 safety protocols are in place and all staff are double-vaccinated. All participants and staff will wear face masks and sanitizer will be on hand.

Smith said the data collected is vital to ensure future health and wellness programming is suited to the people it’s intended to help.

“The intent is to make sure there is a balance between males and females,” he said. “But also in regards to different age groups to get a broad perspective of the issues.

“We don’t want only people age 20-40 showing up. We want to get an understanding from the 70-years-olds to the little kids. A four-year-old may not have much to say, but the parents can point out some of the matters trying to navigate the health system we have here.”

The survey will continue in Inuvik until March 11. Anyone who received an invitation is asked to email qnihs@inuvialuit.com or phone (867) 777-7018 to book an appointment.