A Yellowknife establishment got to making more than one type of racket Saturday.

Of course, we’re talking about the patio at the Raquet Club, Patrick Jacobson and Travis Nick.

Jacobson said before his performance he hoped that the show would bring awareness to the area at the Racquet cCub, singing its praises before singing out on the deck.

“It’s great,” said Jacobson. “It’s just such an excellent space. I have spent time at the Racquet Club, on the patio there before, and I feel like it’s a pretty underutilized space in the city. It’s definitely one of the best patios in town, and I think people don’t really know it’s there. So I think this is going to help bring some people out, people that don’t really think of the Racquet Club as a place they can go and have a beer on the patio in the sun.”

Nick was also enthusiastic to be playing at the Racquet Club, especially after the long wait of the pandemic.

“Oh it’s fantastic,” said Nick. “I’m ecstatic to be playing again, we all are. The last show I preformed was just before Saint Patrick’s Day and that was it. There hasn’t been anything since then. Even the local performers, we haven’t gotten together to play. We essentially followed the rules, we didn’t even get together to play much during the last 14 months. So, it’s just fantastic to be back, to be playing again, anywhere. So, it’s nice to see it actually start to happen.”

Meghan Newberry, event director and co-ordinator at the Yellowknife Racquet Club, was excited to get things rolling as event season last year came to an abrupt end.

“The purpose was to get people out on the deck,” said Newberry. “I genuinely think it’s the warmest place in Yellowknife. Like it’ll hit 42 degrees on there on a good day, and it has such a great energy. You can see Great Slave Lake, you can see Old Town, there’s a nice breeze, all of that stuff. We really want to give exposure to that.”

As well, Newberry wanted to give something back to the community.

“Along with showing people what a great facility that we are and how accommodating we can be, that type of thing,” said Newberry. “We have been really lucky to receive so much support during the pandemic, we just wanted to see people out here and having a good time.”