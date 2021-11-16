The Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife is seeking vendors for its first holiday market, which will take place on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Explorer Hotel.

Approximately 20 vendors will be permitted, said coalition executive director Chelsea Thacker, adding that the chief public health officer has granted an extension for up to 95 people at the site overall.

Preference is being given to artists and craftsmakers who self-identify as 2SLGBTQIPA+, youth and/or Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) community members.

“We’re still holding out the registration for another week, because we want to see how many more 2SLGBTQIPA+ vendors we can get, and youth and BIPOC community members,” Thacker said. “We just wanted to make sure that we have a really great diverse opportunity for different vendors who might not feel comfortable in some of the other craft shows. Our space is one to highlight those voices, especially that of 2SLGBTQIPA+ people and young people.”

Space can be booked from a link provided on the coalition’s Facebook page.

“I’m really excited to see, hopefully, some more youth artists apply,” said Thacker. “We’ve had a few but we could always use more.”

Those who have applied and not heard back need not worry as the registry closes Nov. 22, with notification on Nov. 23.

The holiday market will be open to the whole community. There’s no admission for entry.