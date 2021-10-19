There are still too many Yellowknifers calling the fire department who aren’t in need of emergency services, according to the City of Yellowknife.

From Oct. 1 to 14, 66 out of 126, or 52 per cent of calls for emergency medical services (EMS) resulted in no patient at the location or the person refusing care, the city stated.

The city has seen a 121 per cent increase in calls from Jan. 1 to Oct. 14, compared to the previous year.

“City paramedics/firefighters are front-line health-care providers and as such are feeling the pressure of our current pandemic conditions,” said city manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett. “In this context, we continue to ask Yellowknifers to please ensure an ambulance is needed before calling for one.”

Acting fire chief Paul Grismer added that EMS receives, on average, two calls every day of “nobody at the address” or “no person identifying as wanting or needing care.”

“It is happening at an increasing rate,” he said. “What we are asking is to take the time to ensure emergency response is needed before leaving or driving away, and, better yet, staying with the person to direct our staff to them.”

Those suspecting that they or someone in their household has been exposed to Covid-19, and are experiencing symptoms from the virus, should stay home and arrange for testing by calling Yellowknife Public Health at 867-767-9120.

Individuals can also book online at www.nthssa.ca/en/covid-testing.

With public health orders continuing until at least Oct. 22, the city wants to strongly reaffirm that emergency services should be called in the case of a life-threatening emergency, or if a person is experiencing any of the following symptoms: chest pain or chest tightness, sudden numbness or paralysis of the face, arm or leg, large burns, serious accidents or trauma, severe bleeding, difficulty breathing, extreme pain or unconsciousness.