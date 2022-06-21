There were no bigger fish to fry in Yellowknife on National Indigenous Peoples’ Day than the ones being served at Somba K’e Park.

Hundreds of Yellowknifers turned out for Tuesday’s event to feast on some Great Slave whitefish and bannock, among other dishes, and take in a stage show, which featured traditional Métis dancing.

The North Slave Métis Alliance was able to host the event for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and attendees were lined up around the block for a plate, some socializing and entertainment.

Hundreds turned out for the event on Tuesday, which was held under mostly sunny skies and warm weather. Ian Down/NNSL photo

Residents were lined up around the block for a plate on Tuesday afternoon. Ian Down/NNSL photo