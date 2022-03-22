Following a three-month investigation, Yellowknife RCMP have charged five individuals and seized $70,535 in cash, 20 pieces of crack cocaine, a small amount of powdered cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Abdulkadir Dirsh, 49, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Bryce Jeske, 20, faces charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Abdulrasaq Yousif, 18, is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine and trafficking cocaine.

Akok Aken, 20, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine and trafficking cocaine.

Syed Quadri, 18, faces charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and trafficking cocaine.

Dirshe, Jeske, Yousif and Aken have all appeared in court and are scheduled to make further appearances.

Quadri remains at large and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Quadri is five-foot-seven, weighs 160 pounds and has longer black hair and brown eyes.

“This investigation and the corresponding results are the culmination of three months of dedication by our members to disrupt a prolific drug trafficking network in the City of Yellowknife,” stated RCMP Insp. Chris Hastie, Yellowknife detachment commander, in a press release. “The objective of reducing the threat of organized crime groups within our community remains a top priority for the Yellowknife RCMP.”

Anyone who has information about Quadri’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.