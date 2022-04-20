It certainly was a long weekend for Yellowknife’s RCMP detachment, which nabbed five impaired drivers — two within seven minutes of each other.

On April 16 at 2:26 a.m. a 31-year-old driver was stopped on 53 Street. The individual provided breath samples that showed he was over the legal limit for alcohol in his bloodstream.

At 2:33 a.m., just minutes later, a 23-year-man was arrested on 45 Street after breathing more than twice the legal limit.

Charges of impaired driving and impaired driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit are pending for both men.

Later that Saturday morning, at approximately 10 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver. It led to the arrest of a 37-year-old near the entrance to the Dettah ice crossing.

That afternoon, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Mounties responded to another tip, this time of an impaired driver leaving a business on Range Lake Road. Police located him on Highway 3, where he had driven his vehicle into a snowbank.

The 66-year-old man refused to provide a breath sample and was arrested for impaired driving. Charges are pending for his refusal to comply with a breath demand.

On Sunday, April 17, a 26-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving on Borden Drive. His breath sample showed he was over the legal limit.

“Impaired driving continues to be an issue within the City of Yellowknife and surrounding areas. The Yellowknife RCMP would like to remind drivers that operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol can carry severe consequences and puts you and those around you at risk of serious injury or death,” stated Cpl. Matt Halstead, Yellowknife’s RCMP media relations officer.

“Drivers face the same penalties for both alcohol and drug impairment and penalties can include losing your driver’s licence, substantial fines, having your vehicle towed and even jail sentences.”

If you suspect or are aware of an impaired driver, call, 9-1-1, providing as much information as possible regarding the vehicle, driver, location and direction of travel can help police get impaired drivers off the road.