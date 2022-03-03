There has been a spate of thefts from taxis, Yellowknife RCMP confirmed Thursday.

Between Feb. 27 and March 1, RCMP received five reports of thefts from taxis across the city.

A number of items were stolen from the taxis and substantial damage was caused to some of the vehicles to gain entry, a press release from police reads.

To prevent such crimes, the RCMP advises the public:

close and lock vehicle doors

park in a well-lit area

remove all valuables, like currency and electronics, from the vehicle

remove valuables from vehicle console or dashboard where they are in plain view

Turn on residential exterior lights to illuminate vehicle and property

Anyone with information about these incidents, or with video surveillance of these suspects, is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.