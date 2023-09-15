Five youth in Fort Simpson have been arrested after a spate of break and enters in Fort Simpson.

NT RCMP say police responded to three complaints of break and enter between Aug. 26 and Sept. 9. Following an investigation, RCMP linked the break and enters to mischief involving vehicles and three other thefts. Five youth were arrested.

Four have been entered into a youth diversion program and will not appear in court. The fifth youth has refused to participate and is facing charges related to the incidents.

“The RCMP is committed to using community based extrajudicial diversion programs when appropriate,” said NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead. “The programs ensure that youth involved in criminality are held to account, given the opportunity to understand the impact of their actions and to learn from mistakes.

“The Fort Simpson RCMP would like to thank the businesses and residents involved for their willingness to participate in this program.”