Starting Friday, March 25, sales of flavoured vapour products will be banned in the Northwest Territories.

The ban, in part, is due to vaping posing a health hazard, causing severe acute lung injury in some cases.

As well, action was taken to protect children and youth from the flavoured vaping products.

The Department of Health and Social Services created regulations that implemented the ban under the Tobacco and Vaping Products Control Act.

Prior to the ban, the Government of the Northwest Territories invited residents and stakeholders to provide feedback on proposed regulations between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 22.

Of the 47 submissions received during the public engagement period, 60 per cent were in favour of the crackdown on flavoured vaping products.

Vendors are still authorized to sell unflavoured and tobacco flavoured vapour products.