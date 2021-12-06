The Taloyoak Health Centre has been forced to close due to flooding, according to the Department of Health.

Damage to the building is being assessed to determine when it can reopen.

Emergency care, pre- and post-natal care and infant care are the only services that will be offered until further notice, the department stated on Monday afternoon.

Residents of Taloyoak are asked to call the health centre at 867-561-5111 before arriving. The facility will be accessible through the side door by the garage.

The eye team will operate out of the old health centre. However, the dental team has cancelled its appointments.

Vaccinations are postponed.

Covid-19 testing can be arranged by calling the hotline at 1-888-975-8601 to determine if a test is needed.