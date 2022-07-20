The organizers of Folk on the Rocks (FOTR) promised that this year’s festival would be bigger than ever — and judging by ticket sales, they were right.

The number of tickets sold for the July 15-17 event was the highest in FOTR’s history, according to the festival’s executive and artistic director, Carly McFadden.

She said organizers were still tallying the final count of sales as of Wednesday, but that more than 3,500 tickets were purchased for this year’s festivities.

McFadden previously told NNSL that 2022 FOTR guests included large numbers of festival-goers from outside Yellowknife.

“I think people are starting to travel a little bit again, which is very cool,” she said. “And I think Yellowknifers, too, are kind of ready to get out and get back at it, to a more pre-Covid capacity.”

These sales represent a major comeback for the festival after two years of pandemic disruption. The event was cancelled outright in 2020 before returning in a scaled-down, pandemic-conscious form in 2021.