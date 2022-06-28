Following a review of responses to a Folk on the Rocks survey regarding the festivals vaccination policy, the board of directors has decided to eliminate the requirement to produce proof of vaccination.

“Thank you to all of our community members who participated…,” reads the notice. “Your valuable input helped us make a crucial decision regarding festival safety.

“After carefully reviewing the survey results, FOTR (Folk on the Rocks) has decided to eliminate the current vaccination policy,” it continues. “This means that while we still encourage everyone to get vaccinated, providing proof of complete vaccination will not be required to enter the festival grounds.

”Masks and hand sanitizer will still be available across the festival site and we still encourage all festival-goers to get vaccinated.”

The organization stated further that they understand this “may not be a safe option for everyone planning to attend the festival and will happily refund those that can no longer attend due to this decision.”

For assistance with refunds, FOTR asks people to reach out to ticketing manager Bran Ramsey at bran@folkontherocks.com.

“Additionally, if you are feeling ill over the festival weekend we encourage you to stay home and help keep our community healthy,” FOTR’s board of directors stated.

The event is set for July 15-17.