Folk on the Rocks has reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with its former executive director.

Kayla Cooper, president of Folk on the Rocks (FOTR) announced the settlement with David Whitelock in a news release on April 29.

“Mr. Whitelock wishes FOTR the best of luck with future festivals,” the two-line statement read.

The settlement marks the end of a years-long dispute between the festival and Whitelock, who served as FOTR executive director from 2014 to 2016. He was terminated in December 2015. Although no reason was given for his release, FOTR lost nearly $170,000 during his two years as executive director, according to a CBC report.

Following his termination, Whitelock filed a complaint with the Employment Standards Office (ESO) seeking compensation for unpaid wages, bonuses and holiday pay. Although the ESO found Whitelock was owed $1,600 in oustanding wages, most of his other claims were dismissed.

Whitelock appealed this decision in 2017, but a Supreme Court Justice rejected the appeal in 2018.