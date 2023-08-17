With a lineup of vehicles stretching along Highway 3 as far as the eye can see, Fort Providence RCMP are urging drivers to slow down, exercise caution and be patient.

A collision occurred near the Big River Service Centre on Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Police say they were informed that a vehicle was rear-ended as a motorist slowed down to get in line for gas. There were no injuries reported. The affected family was taken to the local hotel and alternative arrangements for evacuation will be made, according to police.

“Evacuees that are travelling south by vehicle have significant distances to travel. Due to heavy traffic, speeds are reduced and travel times will be greatly increased,” the Mounties stated in a news release. “Travellers are advised to make use of pullouts and roadside stops if they are tired and need rest. Do not stop on the roadway and be sure to pull fully off the drivable surface if you need to stop at a location other than a pullout. Most importantly, please be patient with other travellers and employees at service stations and other businesses as you travel.”