A forest fire broke out approximately 200 metres behind Canadian Tire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Yellowknife Fire Division and the Department of Environment and Climate Change responded to the blaze at 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the city.

Upon their arrival, the firefighters determined that the fire engulfed the trees and underbrush of a 10 square metre area.

They contained the fire within the area and extinguished it with use of water hoses. Crews then examined the vicinity to ensure the fire was completely out.

Yellowknifer asked the city what caused the fire and if anyone was injured as a result of the incident but there was no immediate response.