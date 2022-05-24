The former Deline Wellness Centre will soon be converted into affordable housing units.

The announcement was made by Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod, Minister Responsible for Housing NWT Paulie Chinna, and Deline Chief Leonard Kenny, in a press conference on May 24.

More than $2.6 million will be invested in the ten new affordable units by the federal government. These units will be allocated in priority to “elders, women, single mothers, those with accessibility needs, mental health challenges, addictions and those that are experiencing homelessness,” according to a press release.

“These targeted investments will not only stimulate the local economy, they will create well-paying jobs,” said McLeod.

“Simply put: This is great news for everyone.”

The intiative is part of the federal government’s new Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI): Introduced in 2020, and boosted with an extra $1.5 billion in the 2022 budget, the RHI aims to increase Canada’s affordable housing stock.

The federal government previously announced a similar project in Hay River, where 14 units will be created from the Family Support Centre Shelter for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

Kenny praised the investment, saying it will go a long way towards addressing chronic homelessness in the community. “We’re really isolated, and the cost of living and the cost of doing business in the North is very high, so we really depend on these financial assistance to help us deal with our housing issues,” he said.

