A territorial court judge has dismissed impaired driving charges against a former chief of Lutsel K’e.

Justice Robert Gorin acquitted Darryl Marlowe of two impaired driving-related charges on Aug. 26.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 3, 2021 in which Marlowe was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. Marlowe maintains he was not driving that day.

Marlowe’s lawyer, Paul Falvo, told NNSL Mediathe charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence, as well as conflicting testimony from Marlowe and a responding RCMP officer.

The Crown dropped two other assault charges relating to the same incident in 2021.