Steve Norn, the former MLA for Tu Nedhe-Willideh, has been charged with assault.

He received a summons and appeared in court on Jan. 10. According to the court filing, Norn stands accused of assaulting someone in Yellowknife on Nov. 26 with the charge being laid Jan. 9. Norn appeared in Territorial Court on Tuesday to hear the charge against him and was released. He’s scheduled to return to court on Jan. 24 to set a date for trial either by judge and jury or judge alone.

Norn resigned as a MLA after the legislative assembly unanimously voted to expel him after he pleaded guilty of two counts of failing to isolate from other persons in contradiction of the Public Health Act during the Covid-19 pandemic after returning from a trip to Alberta in 2021.