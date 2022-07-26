Former cabinet minister and MLA Alfred Moses has died.

Sources close to the matter said he was found in his apartment July 26. The Office of the Chief Coroner said the matter is under investigation.

“We will not be releasing any information at this time,” said deputy chief coroner Adriana Zibolenova.

Moses served several posts in government, including two terms as Inuvik town councillor, as well as an MLA with the NWT Legislature before being appointed to cabinet posts, first as the Minister of Education and then as Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA). He was also formerly the minister responsible for NWT Housing Corporation, Workers Safety and Compensation Commission, homelessness, and youth.

He served as an elected MLA from 2011 to 2019.

Moses was a stalwart advocate for better mental health support and smoking prevention.

He had turned 45 years old on July 4.