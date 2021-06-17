Police have charged a former NWT coach and teacher with sexual assault and exploitation.

Neil Barry is accused of committing these crimes during the Arctic Winter Games tryouts in Yellowknife in 2009.

The charges against Barry have not been proven in court.

Barry, who was charged in High Prairie, AB on June 15, worked in the Northwest Territories between 2007 and 2017. In that time he was a sports coach in Fort Simpson and Tulita while travelling to other NWT communities.

He is also known to have been involved with selecting players for Arctic Winter games teams during that time.

The incident is believed to have occurred in Yellowknife the summer of 2009 at tryouts for the 2010 Arctic Winter Games.

Barry moved to High Prairie in 2017 where he continued working with the High Prairie school district.

He will appear in Territorial Court on August 10, 2021.

RCMP ask anyone with information on this case or related offences to contact their local RCMP detachement.

For Yellowknife RCMP call 669-1111 and ask for the General Investigations Section.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

RCMP acknowledge how difficult it can be for victims to report an abuser, whether the event was recent or after a length of time has passed.