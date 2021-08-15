The Office of Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) confirmed one case of COVID-19 each in Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells Aug. 15.

Furthermore, five other people are considered to have probable COVID-19 infections in the Fort Good Hope area.

According to the GNWT update, contact tracing is underway. Public health officials and the Fort Good Hope Health Centre are working to ensure contacts are isolating. A rapid response team is being deployed to assist with testing and further investigations.

The investigation is in the very early stages. However, based on community exposures in Fort Good Hope, there is concern that these infections represent community transmission.

It is believed that COVID-19 has likely spread further among people in the community.

The Fort Good Hope traditional handgames event held from Aug. 5 to 9 has been identified as an exposure location.

Those not fully vaccinated who attended the games are advised to isolate for 10 days starting from the last day they attended the event or 10 days after they left the community.

This includes anyone who was in Fort Good Hope on those dates and has now travelled back to other communities who is not fully-vaccinated.

Contact your health centre or local health unit to arrange testing.

Those who were fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 10 days starting the day they left Fort Good Hope or the handgames event.

NWT residents are asked to avoid all gatherings in Fort Good Hope if possible at this time and avoiding non-essential travel between the area and all other NWT communities.