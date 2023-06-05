Fort Good Hope RCMP has seized a substantial amount of liquor from a boat.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, police intercepted the vessel after it arrived on shore on June 3. The three individuals that were on the vessel are being charged the NWT Liquor Act. They will appear in territorial court on Aug. 2 in Fort Good Hope.

The total amount of liquor seized was 16 1.14-litre bottles of vodka, one 750-ml bottle of vodka, seven 375-ml bottles of vodka, one-750 ml bottle of spiced rum and one-750 ml bottle of butter ripple schnapps.

If you know of any illegal liquor or narcotic distribution, you’re asked to call your local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).