The suspect in a triple-stabbing in Fort Good Hope has turned himself in to police without incident.

The RCMP made the announcement at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Thaddeus McNeely, 24, was arrested and will be held in jail.

One person was killed and two others were critically wounded in the Sept. 20 incident.

“Residents of Fort Good Hope can expect to see ongoing influx of police officers in their community as they secure the crime scene, collect evidence and continue their investigation,” the Mounties stated. “Northwest Territories RCMP leadership will also continue to work with the community leaders to keep them apprised of updates as this investigation continues.”

Supt. Jeffrey Christie, Criminal Operations Officer of the “G” Division RCMP, said, “I would like to once again relay my appreciation to the members of the Fort Good Hope community for their overwhelming show of support to our officers while they searched for the suspect these last couple of days. I also would like to thank the media for the quick dissemination of information. The safety of the community was and is our number one priority and we thank all those who assisted in providing information or sharing the information we needed in securing an arrest.”

The RCMP is still encouraging anyone with information on the incident to call the local RCMP detachment at 867-598-1111. Your information, however insignificant you may believe it to be, is important in our ability to conduct a fulsome investigation.