Fort Good Hope RCMP were summoned by a report of an assault on a local female on March 13, around 10:50 a.m.

According to an RCMP release, the female was seeking medical attention at the local health centre for injuries allegedly sustained in the assault.

RCMP located the male suspect on Mackenzie Valley Winter Road armed with a potential, edged, weapon. An interaction between the suspect and the responding officers followed and the male has been transferred to Yellowknife to receive further medical attention after receiving non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured and suspect is now facing numerous criminal charges. The release said the RCMP takes any possible injuries while in custody very seriously.

The NWT RCMP requested the Alberta RCMP take over investigation of the incident.

As of press time, the investigation is still ongoing.